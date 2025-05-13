Hillsborough Approves Huge Indoor Sports Complex at MOSI Site

The county has given the green light for a big indoor sports facility on East Fowler Avenue where the Museum of Science and Industry currently sits. The 175,000-square-foot complex will turn the area into a major sports hub with 12 basketball, and 24 volleyball courts.

The sports center kicks off a $2 billion overhaul of the 74-acre property. Once complete, the project will bring new housing, shops, and hotels. Research shows the complex could generate 44,000 hotel stays per year and pump $24.5 million into local businesses.

"This is a transformative opportunity," said Commissioner Ken Hagan to MOSI Site RFP.

The initial design will be funded by $2 million from BP Oil Spill money. The county might use Community Investment Tax and Tourist Development Tax dollars for other funding needs.

Located just minutes from two major highways, the site puts people right in Tampa Bay's growing innovation district. The location links easily to USF, Moffitt Cancer Center, and the VA Hospital.

While building goes on, MOSI will keep running and expand its programs. By spring 2025, people can experience the nation's second-largest digital dome planetarium.

The museum only takes up a small part of the huge property. The county picked this location because it already has the needed infrastructure, and owning the land saves a lot of money.

North Tampa's growing tech scene drove this push for development. Officials want to build a bustling area where people can live, work, and hang out - all designed with modern, eco-friendly features.