Whitney Houston’s Music Collection Hits 400 Awards, Six Grammys Through Three-Decade Career

Through nearly 30 years of singing, Whitney Houston won over 400 awards and six Grammys. She recorded over 200 timeless songs in her lifetime, each showing off her powerful voice in fresh ways.

In 2023, she was recognized as the highest-paid female artist no longer with us. While she's gone, her songs are still being heard and topping streaming charts worldwide.

"Whitney Houston's influence on the music of today cannot be overstated, not just due to her extraordinary voice but also due to the emotional integrity with which she delivered each performance," said Anisa Nandy in NewsBreak.

She made history in 1988 with "Where Do Broken Hearts Go." The song marked her seventh straight No. 1 hit on Billboard's Hot 100, a feat no other artist had achieved before her. The irony behind the song is that she hesitated to record it at first, but it became a huge hit.

Her 1993 version of "I'm Every Woman" hit number 4 in the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart. The music video united three generations of singing stars: Chaka Khan, Cissy Houston, and Whitney herself.

While the track earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, it wasn't one of the six she won.

In 2019, DJ Kygo remixed her 1990 cover of "Higher Love." It topped Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart and received nominations from iHeartRadio, Billboard, and The Global Awards.

"Didn't We Almost Have It All" held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks in 1987. The track ruled Adult Contemporary radio and climbed to second place on the R&B chart.

Her duet with Mariah Carey, "When You Believe," won an NAACP Image Award for Best Duo, and the track earned the songwriter Stephen Schwartz an Oscar for Best Original Song.