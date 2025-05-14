Tampa Bay Lightning Signs New TV Deal to Bring Free Local Games

Making a big change, the Tampa Bay Lightning reached a TV agreement with Scripps Sports to show games on regular TV starting July 1, 2025. This ends their 33-year relationship with FanDuel Sports Network Sun.

"The Spot Tampa Bay" will show games through antenna, cable, satellite, and streaming services. Fans who prefer to stream can watch games through the team's app for less than $1 per game.

The Lightning becomes the fourth NHL team to team up with Scripps Sports. This move brings hockey back to free TV in Tampa Bay for the first time since WTOG stopped showing games in 2003.

The familiar voices will stay - Dave Randorf handles play-by-play while Brian Engblom provides color commentary. Gabby Shirley continues in her current position.

Each NHL team working with Scripps Sports will get their own special programming. This includes shows before and after games, plus between-period content, building on what's worked well in places like Arizona.

Following their Florida rivals, the Panthers moved to Scripps Sports for 2024-25, planning to show 70 regular-season games. The defending champions left their old network as the industry changed.

Ratings jumped 60% during the final FanDuel Sports season, hitting new highs before the switch.

This change comes after recent shake-ups in NHL TV coverage. Despite their parent company's money problems in 2023, Bally Sports Sun kept broadcasting Lightning games.