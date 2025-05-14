Tampa Painters Step Up to Help Human Trafficking Survivors’ Housing Project

A local painting crew donated their skills to transform the No More Foundation's fourth safe house in Tampa Bay. Their work saves $5,000 on the project aimed at helping trafficking survivors start fresh.

"Our heart and passion is to connect the community to care for the most vulnerable," said Tami Kent, co-founder of the No More Foundation, to ABC Action News.

Since 2020, the foundation has supported 473 survivors. They offer shelter and aid throughout Tampa Bay, with this house marking their fourth renovation.

Fresh Coat Painters owner Matt Boden sets aside time for charity work each season. His staff provides everything: labor, equipment, and materials, without charging the selected charities.

"We try to do a pro bono project once a quarter to help out certain foundations in need, whether it's a room, the outside of the house," said Boden.

The property came from donors who purchased it for the cause. It needed updates before welcoming new residents. Thanks to Fresh Coat's work, the saved funds will go straight to survivor support.

Kent was stunned by the company's offer. "It means so much to us. Not just the painters here doing the physical work, but the recognition that there are local businesses that believe in the work of the No More Foundation, willing to give their time, their talent," she said.

The work strikes a personal chord with Boden. His own battle with cancer pushed him to support causes like the National Pediatric Foundation. His family's past connects him to situations the foundation tackles daily.

Support goes far past housing. Staff works to rebuild lives from the ground up. "The women feel it. When you meet with them, they know they are not alone, they know that there are people who are cheering them on," Kent said.