Cyndi Lauper on Finally Being Inducted into the Rock Hall

Cyndi Lauper opened up in a new interview with Rolling Stone about her reaction to being part of the 2025 induction class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.



Lauper said her manager informed her about being part of the class and said, " ... I thought about all of the women who were inducted before me, and all the shoulders that I stand on, but all the women coming up who stand on my shoulders. It’s wonderful to be part of that legacy."



She also noted, "I do appreciate the fact that all the women actually voted for me, and they were a lot, and that’s humbling. You just hope you can live up to their expectations."



Recognizing the women inducted before her was something that was top of mind when Lauper released a statement shortly after the Rock Hall news broke last month. At that time, she shared via social media, "I’m humbled to be in the company of so many of my heroes - Aretha, Tina, Chaka, Joni, Wanda, to name just a few. Women have made so many important contributions to music and to rock n roll and a win for one of us is a win for all of us. Thank you to the voting members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for this honor. And thank you to my fans for supporting me throughout my career. I could not do any of this without you."