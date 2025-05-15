ContestsEvents
Cyndi Lauper on Finally Being Inducted into the Rock Hall

Cyndi Lauper opened up in a new interview with Rolling Stone about her reaction to being part of the 2025 induction class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame….

Cyndi Lauper performs at Bridgestone Arena on November 01, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Cyndi Lauper opened up in a new interview with Rolling Stone about her reaction to being part of the 2025 induction class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Lauper said her manager informed her about being part of the class and said, " ... I thought about all of the women who were inducted before me, and all the shoulders that I stand on, but all the women coming up who stand on my shoulders. It’s wonderful to be part of that legacy."

She also noted, "I do appreciate the fact that all the women actually voted for me, and they were a lot, and that’s humbling. You just hope you can live up to their expectations."

Recognizing the women inducted before her was something that was top of mind when Lauper released a statement shortly after the Rock Hall news broke last month. At that time, she shared via social media, "I’m humbled to be in the company of so many of my heroes - Aretha, Tina, Chaka, Joni, Wanda, to name just a few. Women have made so many important contributions to music and to rock n roll and a win for one of us is a win for all of us. Thank you to the voting members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for this honor. And thank you to my fans for supporting me throughout my career. I could not do any of this without you."

When is the Rock Hall 2025 Induction Ceremony?

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 8, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The 2025 ceremony will live stream on Disney+. An edited special will air on ABC at a later date and will be available on Hulu the next day.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
