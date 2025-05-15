ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Three Pinellas Beaches Under No Swim Advisory After Finding High Bacteria Levels

On May 15, 2025, Pinellas County health officials warned people to avoid swimming at three local beaches. Tests revealed dangerous bacteria levels at Clearwater Beach by Mandalay Park, Sand Key…

Jen Glorioso
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - MARCH 22: A "No Swimming " flag is seen on March 22, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Authorities announced that all beaches in Dubai will be closed until further notice to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

On May 15, 2025, Pinellas County health officials warned people to avoid swimming at three local beaches. Tests revealed dangerous bacteria levels at Clearwater Beach by Mandalay Park, Sand Key County Beach, and Indian Rocks County Beach.

The water contained high amounts of enterococci bacteria - far above the EPA's safety threshold of 70.5. Officials quickly put up warning signs at each spot to let visitors know about possible health risks.

When this stomach bacteria appears in beach water, it usually means there's waste contamination. Recent heavy rain often washes pollution into the ocean. Sometimes it comes from animal waste or damaged sewer pipes.

Swimming in dirty water can be dangerous. It might cause skin rashes, sickness, and serious infections. People with cuts or wounds should stay out of the water completely.

New water samples are being tested now. Swimming will be allowed once bacteria numbers drop to safe levels.

Officials regularly check ten beaches along the Gulf Coast and Tampa Bay. Teams grab water samples every two weeks throughout the year as part of the Healthy Beaches Program.

Doctors want swimmers to look out for signs of infection after being in the water. Get medical help if cuts become puffy, red, or start oozing.

To stay safe, wash any exposed cuts with soap and water. If you think you touched contaminated water, put on some antibiotic cream. Check the warning signs for safety tips.

Beach staff keep a close eye on water quality to protect swimmers. The beaches will open back up once the water is clean enough to meet EPA rules.

BeachPinellas County
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
Adventure Island Announces New Nighttime Swim Party For Summer
Local NewsAdventure Island Announces New Nighttime Swim Party For SummerJen Glorioso
Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: May 16-May 18
Local NewsThings To Do in Tampa This Weekend: May 16-May 18Jen Glorioso
The Best Travel Spot in Florida This Summer
Local NewsThe Best Travel Spot in Florida This SummerAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect