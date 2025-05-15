Three Pinellas Beaches Under No Swim Advisory After Finding High Bacteria Levels

On May 15, 2025, Pinellas County health officials warned people to avoid swimming at three local beaches. Tests revealed dangerous bacteria levels at Clearwater Beach by Mandalay Park, Sand Key County Beach, and Indian Rocks County Beach.

The water contained high amounts of enterococci bacteria - far above the EPA's safety threshold of 70.5. Officials quickly put up warning signs at each spot to let visitors know about possible health risks.

When this stomach bacteria appears in beach water, it usually means there's waste contamination. Recent heavy rain often washes pollution into the ocean. Sometimes it comes from animal waste or damaged sewer pipes.

Swimming in dirty water can be dangerous. It might cause skin rashes, sickness, and serious infections. People with cuts or wounds should stay out of the water completely.

New water samples are being tested now. Swimming will be allowed once bacteria numbers drop to safe levels.

Officials regularly check ten beaches along the Gulf Coast and Tampa Bay. Teams grab water samples every two weeks throughout the year as part of the Healthy Beaches Program.

Doctors want swimmers to look out for signs of infection after being in the water. Get medical help if cuts become puffy, red, or start oozing.

To stay safe, wash any exposed cuts with soap and water. If you think you touched contaminated water, put on some antibiotic cream. Check the warning signs for safety tips.