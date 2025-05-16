ContestsEvents
Celebrate National Bike Month with Walk Bike Tampa’s Penthouse Event

On May 22, the 20th floor penthouse at Thousand & One will transform into a hub for bike advocates. Walk Bike Tampa’s celebration runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m….

On May 22, the 20th floor penthouse at Thousand & One will transform into a hub for bike advocates. Walk Bike Tampa's celebration runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Downtown Partnership joins forces with Westshore Alliance and Pedal Power Promoters at this gathering. Guests will learn about street upgrades and fresh ideas for city growth. Short-term fixes and long-range plans take center stage.

The meetup at 1001 Water Street shines light on businesses earning Bike Friendly status. A $35 ticket buys food and drinks for one guest. Want to support the cause even further? Grab a $250 sponsor package, which includes entry for two guests.

Getting there is simple. Lock your bike at racks on Channelside Drive or Meridian Avenue. You can also grab the TECO Streetcar to the front door. Drivers can find spots at 1045 E Cumberland Ave.

Bike routes now stretch through downtown, link to Ybor City, and cross the water. These changes show how Tampa keeps pushing for better ways to move around the city.

By joining hands for the first time during National Bike Month, these groups prove they mean business. Their work aims to make Tampa's streets safe and welcoming for everyone who walks or rides.

Sheena SuhrWriter
