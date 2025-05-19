ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Happy Together

Happy Together Tour returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Friday, May 30, 2025. Celebrating its 16th year, this iconic tour brings together some of the most beloved acts from the…

smckenzie

Happy Together Tour returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Friday, May 30, 2025. Celebrating its 16th year, this iconic tour brings together some of the most beloved acts from the '60s and '70s for an unforgettable evening of classic hits. Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 5/19-5/23/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Enter to Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:  5/19-5/23/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 6
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of Tickets to Happy Together on May 30, 2025
  • Prize Value: $45.00
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Ruth Eckerd Hall
happyTampa
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Play Geno’s Radio Crossword To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Rick Springfield
ContestsPlay Geno’s Radio Crossword To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Rick Springfieldsmckenzie
MJ Morning show 2025_1740408924_
ContestsQ105 Cash Tag Contest 2025smckenzie
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Ringo Starr
ContestsEnter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Ringo Starrsmckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect