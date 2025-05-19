New Tampa Airport CEO Proposes Six-Mile Commuter Rail To Ease Traffic

A bold plan for a six-mile train link between Water Street and Tampa International Airport's SkyConnect system has emerged. The airport's new CEO, Michael Stephens, wants to cut through Tampa's Midtown and Westshore areas to slash traffic snarls.

The proposed rail would zip through downtown and the Gasworx district to Midtown before reaching Westshore. With passenger counts set to hit 26 million by the end of 2025 and surge to 39 million in 2042, the main terminal needs better access routes.

"Imagine all the volume that you can take off the roadways just going from downtown to the airport," said Stephens to the Tampa Bay Times.

The project zeros in on the packed Westshore interchange. This busy crossroads, where I-275 meets State Road 60 and Veterans Expressway, ranks as one of Tampa's worst bottlenecks.

Transit runs in Stephens' blood from his stint at Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority. His daily slog through rush-hour traffic from North Tampa shows why fresh options must come soon.

Public support exists for better transit systems. "The transit referendum passed by 57%, so people see the need for it," Stephens noted.

Growth at TPA demands smoother ground access. The previous airport chief, Joe Lopano, added a rental car hub and built a 1.4-mile train circuit. Yet snags loom ahead. Groups clash over highway growth plans and ferry cash. Plus, keeping bus routes running through 2030 brings its own money worries.

"This is about competitiveness. This is about jobs. This is about continued economic growth," Stephens pushed for area-wide transit teamwork.

Time matters big for visitors and locals alike. If trips to beaches and city spots take too long, Tampa risks losing tourists to rival cities.