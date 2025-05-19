Play Geno’s Radio Crossword To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Rick Springfield

Get ready to relive the magic of the '80s as Rick Springfield brings his I Want My '80s Tour 2025 to Ruth Eckerd Hall on May 28, 2025. Listen for the keyword and text for your chance to win!
Joining him are special guests John Waite, John Cafferty, and Wang Chung, making this a night filled with iconic hits and unforgettable performances
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Text To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 5/19-5/23/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Text to Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 5/19-5/23/25
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of Tickets to See Rick Springfield on May 28, 2025
- Prize Value: $53.25
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Ruth Eckerd Hall