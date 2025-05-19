Safety Harbor’s 10-Acre Nature Park Welcomes Visitors With Animals and Gardens

A hidden gem sits nestled in Safety Harbor, Florida, the sprawling Folly Farms Nature Preserve. Open four days weekly (Thursday-Sunday), this natural sanctuary invites guests to wander its paths from late morning until mid-afternoon.

At 1538 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. N., a shaded quarter-mile trail winds through the grounds. Visitors might spot friendly creatures during scheduled animal encounters, from slow-moving turtles to bouncing rabbits, bleating goats, clucking chickens, and squeaking guinea pigs.

A 17-foot statue called Gnomeo stands watch at the park's center. This towering figure has turned into a must-see photo spot for guests.

Natural wonders mix with play spaces throughout the grounds. A playground buzzes with activity while quiet spots like the gazebo and fire pit offer places to rest. Curious minds can find their way through a labyrinth, listen to tinkling wind chimes, or pick up a book from the Little Free Library.

Native plants thrive in carefully tended gardens, creating a haven for butterflies and local wildlife. These peaceful spots let guests pause and watch nature unfold.

The park fits all ages and interests. While children climb and swing, adults can find shade under old oaks or stretch their legs on smooth paths wide enough for baby strollers.

Throughout the year, the preserve brings neighbors together. Special events teach visitors about local plants and sustainable gardening methods. Staff members maintain the grounds and care for the animal residents during operating hours, ensuring a welcoming experience for all who visit.