Busch Gardens Unveils Exciting Summer Nights with Drones, Stunts, and Free Beer

Starting May 23, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will unveil its Summer Nights program. The summer event brings dazzling drone displays, high-flying stunts, and free beer samples to guests.

"Summer is always a special time at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and this year marks a bold step forward with new and exciting ways for guests of all ages to enjoy the park," said Jeff Davis, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island, in a press release.

Wild Oasis at Jungala adds fresh excitement with its Tree Top Drop rides. Kids can climb, splash, and track animals through self-guided quests in this new zone. The area mixes active play with chances to watch wildlife up close.

At the Stanleyville Theater, Moto-Motion will thrill crowds with death-defying tricks. BMX riders soar through the air while motorcycles zip and spin below. As darkness falls, hundreds of glowing drones paint patterns across the night sky in Wild Skies, capped by bursting fireworks.

Two spots join the food scene. TOMA at Orang Café serves Latin American dishes near the orangutan habitat. By Zagora Café, the open-air Casbar mixes cool drinks under the stars.

Adults can sip two free beers per visit, with pass holders getting extra pours. The park runs this offer from morning until an hour before closing. A big Memorial Day sale cuts ticket prices in half.