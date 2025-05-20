St. Pete Nonprofit Set To Hand Out Free Hurricane Supplies to 500 Families

Next week, I Care St. Pete plans to give away storm supplies at their South St. Petersburg site. The May 24 drive-thru event will serve 500 local households from their base at 2330 Dr. MLK Jr. St. S.

"We just want to encourage people to be prepared, not be panicked," said co-founder Kulmalee Alvelo to Bay News 9. "We already experienced this."

Starting at 10 a.m., the three-hour event will stock cars with essential items. Visitors can pick up tarps, cleaning gear, protective wear, and food. Support from Pinellas County, Farm Share, and Direct Relief made the giveaway possible.

Last year's storms put the group in the spotlight. Cars backed up for blocks when Milton struck the area. Their work caught the National Guard's eye, bringing in extra supplies. Workers then passed out more than 1,000 tarps to those in need.

Jose Alvelo started the group with his wife three years back. He points to their deep roots in the area as their driving force. "This is the South, and people here need help. People here, they are friendly, family family-oriented. They care about the community," he said.

Past storms turned their site into a key supply center. "When we hand out a supply, some families just break out in tears," Kulmalee Alvelo said. "You can tell the way they look, they are traumatized."