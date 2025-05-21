ContestsEvents
Evan Longoria To Join Rays Hall of Fame After 16-Year MLB Career

Jen Glorioso
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - SEPTEMBER 28: Evan Longoria #3 of the Tampa Bay Rays rounds the bases after his game-winning walk off home run in the twelfth inning against the New York Yankees during the game at Tropicana Field on September 28, 2011 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)
On May 21, 2025, Tampa Bay revealed they'll welcome Evan Longoria into the team's Hall of Fame. The powerhouse third baseman, who made three All-Star appearances, will ink a symbolic one-day contract before the Miami Marlins game on June 7, cementing his official retirement where his journey began.

During his impressive 16 seasons, he grabbed three Gold Gloves and rocketed to stardom as the American League's top rookie in 2008. His dominant play continued into 2009 when he secured the AL Silver Slugger award - only the second Ray to reach this milestone.

After ten incredible years in Tampa Bay, he headed to San Francisco in 2018. His final season in 2023 wrapped up a career that broke multiple team records.

Nothing compares to his legendary blast on September 28, 2011 - a walk-off homer that locked up the AL Wild Card spot in the season's final game. Baseball fans still remember this "Game 162" moment as one of the most electrifying regular-season finishes ever.

In a stunning display on August 1, 2017, he hit for the cycle, joining an elite group as just the second Ray to pull off this rare achievement. His spectacular defense at third base earned him all three Gold Gloves during his Tampa Bay years.

He'll join fellow team legends Don Zimmer, Wade Boggs, Carl Crawford, Dave Wills, and Fred McGriff. Additional ceremony details will be announced during the upcoming season.

The California native turned Tampa Bay hero crushed franchise records across the board, including the all-time mark for home runs. His impact turned a struggling franchise into consistent AL East contenders.

Tampa Bay Rays
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
