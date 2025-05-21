Michelin Star Restaurant Owners Open New French Wine Bar This Summer

Bar Terroir, a cozy wine spot with French charm, opens its doors at 3636 Henderson Boulevard starting June 5, 2025. It's the newest venture from the team behind Rocca and Streetlight Taco.

The space offers an intimate setting with full table service. The Tampa Bay restaurant group Tastes Pretty Good pushed back the opening from winter to early summer.

This new spot joins its sister restaurants - the Michelin-starred Rocca in Tampa Heights and Streetlight Taco, which picked up a Michelin Bib Gourmand on the same street.

The menu features French wines paired with traditional Parisian dishes like onion soup, escargot, steak frites, beef bourguignon, and cassoulet. Diners can expect personalized service in this cozy space where reservations are required.

Industry veterans Jack Murray III and Nick Reader lead the operation. With 75 years of combined experience, their company Tastes Pretty Good operates restaurants across Tampa Bay - ranging from casual eateries to fine dining.

At Rocca, chefs make fresh pasta and pull mozzarella tableside. Meanwhile, Streetlight Taco caught Michelin's attention by offering high quality at reasonable prices.

By the end of the year, two more restaurants will join their portfolio - White Wolf Specialties and The Carnivore Club. These new spots strengthen their footprint in Tampa's food scene.