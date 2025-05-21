Phil Collins Shows Up for Rare Public Outing to Watch Son’s Soccer Game While Battling Health Issues

At an Austrian soccer field, music icon Phil Collins watched from the stands as his son Matthew competed on May 18. The 74-year-old star quit performing in 2022, and he made his first public appearance in months.

"I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens. But I'm not hungry for it anymore. The thing is, I've been sick, I mean very sick," said Collins to Mojo Magazine.

His son Matthew, 20, signed with WSG Tirol in 2023. Despite a tough 3-2 loss to Hartberg in the playoffs, the two shared a moment after the match, captured in a social media post.

WSG Tirol's Manuel Ludwiger stumbled upon Matthew's background during routine research. "We Google the players we take on trial to find out about their past careers. It was only then that we found out Matthew is Collins' son. We haven't signed him as a publicity stunt. It is purely down to his footballing ability," said Ludwiger to The Mirror.

A spinal injury in 2007 started Collins' medical struggles. Surgery two years later failed to fix nerve damage that affected his drumming grip. By 2015, back surgery complications left him with walking difficulties.

A type 2 diabetes diagnosis in 2017 added to his health battles, and he stepped back from live shows after a final Genesis tour in 2022.

Matthew, the youngest of five, shares the Collins name with siblings Lily Collins, 36, Joely, 52, Simon, 48, and Nicholas. His parents, Phil and ex-wife Orianne Cevey, married in 1999 and split nine years later.