New Florida Law Eases Boat Inspections and Stops Random Checks

Big changes are coming to Florida's waters this summer. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1388, called the Boater Freedom Act, changing how boats can be checked on state waters.

Florida's waterways are home to over a million boats. Come July 1st, the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and other water patrols will need good reasons to stop any boats.

"I think by this legislation protecting you against suspicion less searches, it actually will be a better allocation of resources, not just for FWC, but also for the other local law enforcement agencies who are really important in keeping our people safe," said DeSantis to WFTV.

The state is launching a new safety program. Boats will need specific safety equipment depending on their size and use. The vital items are: personal flotation devices, fire extinguishers, visual distress signals, and sound-producing devices. Boaters can get a "Florida Freedom Boater" sticker, good for five years with their registration, showing they've met safety requirements.

Speed limits aren't changing. Neither are rules protecting manatees and seagrass. Cities can't ban gas-powered boats, and basic safety equipment is still needed.

Boats still need life jackets, a fire extinguisher, flares, and noise-making devices. Freedom Boat Club wants their members to remember these basics aren't going away.

On top of these changes, House Bill 735 is bringing money for public boat access. New boat ramps, parking areas, and marina improvements are coming - part of the governor's February boating plan.

Not everyone's happy about it. Environmental groups worry fewer inspections could harm Florida's waters.