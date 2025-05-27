Play Geno’s Radio Crossword To Win 4 Pack Of Tickets To Busch Garden’s Wild Summer Night

Returning Fan-Favorite includes extended park hours, and free beer at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Beginning daily on May 23, guests 21+ can enjoy one free beer per visit to the park from 10:30 a.m. to one hour prior to park closure. Annual Pass Members can double the promotion and receive two complimentary beers per visit to the park. For more information on this offer, guests can visit BuschGardensTampa.com
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 05/27-5/30/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 05/27-5/30/25
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 4
- What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to see Busch Garden's Wild Summer Nights
- Prize Value: : $629.89
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Busch Gardens