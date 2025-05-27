St. Petersburg Hosts Free Hurricane Safety This Weekend

A major storm safety event will take place on May 31 at Willis S. Johns Recreation Center. The free program brings weather specialists, safety demonstrations, and critical supplies to local residents.

Bay News 9's Diane Kacmarik joins forces with National Weather Service expert Ross Giarratana. They'll teach vital storm tracking skills and evacuation methods. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., staff will train visitors on essential skills, like sandbagging. They'll also explain how local shelters work during storms.

Staff will give away storm supplies and new 2025 Hurricane Guides. At info stations, visitors can check their zone for evacuations. Those with special needs can sign up for extra help during storms.

Bring your pets for health screenings and low-cost shots. Vets will add tracking chips to pets, a smart move if they run off in bad weather. Just buy a county license, and the rabies shot comes at no cost.

Want a snack? The Salvation Army's got you covered with fresh food and drinks. Young ones can make weather art in the kids' zone, climb on rescue trucks, and snack on icy treats.

One guest will win big: a home generator in the prize draw. These machines keep fridges cold and lights on when power fails.