In a major new deal, Buddy Brew Coffee's BOLT cold brew will now be available at all ten Erewhon Market stores across Los Angeles County. This is the Tampa coffee company's first expansion to the West Coast.

"BOLT isn't just coffee, it's an experience," said Susan Ward to Business Observer FL. "At Buddy Brew, we believe in providing clean, organic energy that fuels both the body and the mind. We're thrilled to partner with Erewhon to bring BOLT to a community that appreciates exceptional, clean products."

Each can packs a strong 325mg of caffeine, made simply with specialty-grade coffee and water. Unlike many other brands, BOLT doesn't use any sugars or artificial additives.

The company got its name from a family labrador when Dave and Susan Ward turned their garage into a coffee workshop in 2009. That humble beginning has grown into eight Tampa Bay locations employing over 100 people.

Tampa's reputation as the lightning capital inspired BOLT's powerful name. Now customers can find cans at big retailers - Publix, The Fresh Market, Sprouts, and Whole Foods carry the drink.

Known as the country's first natural foods store, Erewhon Market built its name on strict organic standards.

This West Coast move comes as the Florida coffee company celebrates 15 years in business. They get their coffee directly from farmers, co-ops, and trusted importers without extra middlemen.