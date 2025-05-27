Vince Gill on What It Was Like Performing During Eagles’ Sphere Residency

Even if you've only seen footage of performances inside the Sphere in Las Vegas, it's safe to assume the high-tech venue can be intimidating. Vince Gill, who's been part of the Eagles since the passing of Glenn Frey, can attest to the Sphere's overwhelming nature. During a recent appearance on Shred with Shifty , the podcast hosted by Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett, Gill admitted to trying to ignore the massive screens in the venue, largely due to them being "pretty distracting" and making him feel "a little bit wobbly." Gill noted, "I jokingly tell people it's the most people I've ever been ignored by at a gig. But you know, they're there to see the bells and whistles, and that's the point of it all." In April , the Eagles announced their final shows at the Sphere, taking place on the following dates in 2025:

Rumors of an Eagles Sphere residency first began in February 2024. After months of rumors, an initial eight-show run was announced in June 2024. Those first shows ran in September and October of 2024.



Since then, the legendary band kept announcing new show dates at the Sphere. With the final residency shows confirmed, the Eagles' initial eight-show run has expanded into 44 shows.



At the time of the first residency show announcement, the Eagles were still in the middle of their farewell tour. When the farewell tour was first announced, the band noted they would be rolling out dates and venues once they are confirmed. As of publishing, the only shows the band has scheduled are the Sphere dates. However, The New York Post reported in March 2024 that the residency is expected to follow the end of their "The Long Goodbye" farewell tour.



Whether or not the Eagles Sphere residency shows will be the official end to their farewell tour has yet to be officially confirmed.