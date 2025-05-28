Rays Add Drone Shows to Home Games at Steinbrenner Field

The Rays are set to wow fans with huge drone shows at Steinbrenner Field. Each show will feature 350 coordinated drones from Grizzly Entertainment, included with regular game tickets. These drone shows build on the team's tech-savvy approach, following their City Connect uniform reveal that lit up St. Pete Pier.

Two big shows are coming in 2025. After the Baltimore game on June 17, drones will light up the sky with highlights from team history. When Boston comes to town on September 19, a special show honoring fans will illuminate the night.

The Rays also announced new summer promotions that's great for the whole family. The $99 Summer 3-Pack lets fans choose any three June or July games with free parking for each game. During the Miami series from June 6-8, parents can score 2 free tickets for kids with their ticket.

Culture takes the spotlight in June with six themed nights. The fun starts with Dominican celebrations on June 4, followed by Cuban heritage on June 6. Irish, Greek, Mexican and Italian events round out the month through June 30.

The team rolled out these shows while getting used to their new home field's challenges. Their first-ever home rain delay happened during the Milwaukee game, holding up play for 38 minutes. But we might have to get used to that in the summertime.

Even with the rain, Travis Jankowski came through when it counted, hitting his first walk-off hit for a 3-2 win over the Brewers.

The team keeps getting better. Josh Lowe is back from his oblique injury, showing he's healthy by making a 92.5 mph throw from the outfield.