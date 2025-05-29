Supper Clubs Are Making A Return To Tampa

The Sapphire, a stylish new dining spot, is set to bring life to Tampa's Westshore business district by reviving the charm of classic supper clubs.

Drawing inspiration from mid-century dining spots, this new venue stands apart from other local restaurants. The project drew interest at the 2025 Best Real Estate Deals showcase, which highlights innovative developments in the region.

Located in the business district's center, workers are busy converting empty space into a vibrant dining room. Kitchen gear shows up each day as the spot comes together.

The name connects with Tampa's social heritage. In earlier times, the Floridan Hotel featured its own Sapphire Room, where travelers mingled with locals in good company.

That original Sapphire Room became known as an elegant hangout. Each evening, visitors and Tampa locals shared drinks and conversation within its memorable walls.

Food writers note rising interest in such venues. Diners can enjoy table service all night while watching performers take the stage until closing time.

With its spot near office buildings, The Sapphire could be perfect for professionals wanting dinner and shows without traveling far.

The layout includes room for both eating and shows. The modern kitchen suggests exciting menu options to come.