Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Rays Find Their Groove at Steinbrenner Field With 9-3 Hot Streak

At Steinbrenner Field, the Tampa Bay Rays have turned the tide. They’ve won nine of twelve games at their temporary home. This marks a stark shift from their early struggles,…

Jim Mayhew
TAMPA, FLORIDA - MAY 28: Taylor Walls #6 of the Tampa Bay Rays high-fives Chandler Simpson #14 after beating the Minnesota Twins in a game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on May 28, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
(Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

At Steinbrenner Field, the Tampa Bay Rays have turned the tide. They've won nine of twelve games at their temporary home. This marks a stark shift from their early struggles, when they lost 14 of 19.

"I hope that (narrative) goes away," said Rays manager Kevin Cash to the Tampa Bay Times. "You want to create some home-field advantage."

Stats tell the story of their improvement. Runs jumped from 3.92 to 4.67 per game. Home runs shot up from 0.96 to 1.25. The team's on-base plus slugging went from .700 to .744.

Twins starter Joe Ryan pulled no punches about the field conditions. "It's a joke," he said, citing issues with glare, wind, and tight foul lines.

The switch to Steinbrenner Field came after Hurricane Milton struck Tropicana Field. Playing outdoors brings fresh tests: baking heat and thick humidity shape each inning.

"Today for the first time, kind of halfway through the game, is when the environment kind of creeps into your head a little bit," Blue Jays manager John Schneider admitted after a 13-0 defeat. "It's tough. It's really hot. The environment is just different."

The weather might work in Tampa Bay's favor. Players have adapted by keeping innings brief to dodge the sun's worst. "Whoever's not on the field the longest is probably going to win the game," outfielder Josh Lowe pointed out.

Brandon Lowe credits wind patterns for their wins. "The biggest thing is you look at the flags. The wind's shifted to our favor, and we've been able to take advantage of it."

Pitcher Ryan Pepiot stressed how visitors struggle with conditions. "They come down here, it's 100 degrees, it feels like 105 ... They have to deal with it, for sure."

Baseball operations chief Erik Neander sees a pattern. "The comments kind of remind me of the Trop a little bit. When we were winning a bunch of games at the Trop, those are the kind of things you'd read over time."

Tampa Bay Rays
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
Florida Health Department Forces Tampa Dog Bar to Close
Local NewsFlorida Health Department Forces Tampa Dog Bar to CloseJen Glorioso
TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 08: Tampa prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 09, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall late Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Local NewsSt. Pete Publisher Launches Free Hurricane Safety Audiobooks for KidsJen Glorioso
Tampa Walk-a-Thon Brings in $10,000 for Children’s Cancer Center
Local NewsTampa Walk-a-Thon Brings in $10,000 for Children’s Cancer CenterJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect