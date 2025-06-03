St. Pete Publisher Launches Free Hurricane Safety Audiobooks for Kids

A St. Petersburg publishing company has started offering free audiobooks to help children deal with their storm anxiety. The books are available in English, Spanish, and American Sign Language.

As Florida's 2025 hurricane season begins, and with Hurricane Helene & Milton's impact still on people's minds, these books help kids face their storm-related worries. Many local families are still recovering from when last year's storms tore through their neighborhoods.

These special books blend visuals with audio. Children with different learning styles can enjoy the stories in their preferred way, making reading accessible to all.

The main character in the story never reveals her name, but is inspired from real life events. The author told Creative Loafing "kids can imagine themselves as the main character who's having these experiences and taking action throughout."

Accessing these books is easy - just head to their website. Parents can download everything for free with one simple click. Or you can watch for free on YouTube in English or Spanish.

Friendly characters lead kids through weather adventures. They mix real science with engaging stories, keeping children interested while they learn.

Local schools have open access to these books. Teachers get complete access, making them perfect for group reading or individual learning time.

Community members pitched in to help. The audiobook also includes visual art inspired by Tampa Bay artist Kirk Ke Wang’s hurricane forecast maps and is written by St. Pete playwright Sheila Cowley. It's performed in English by actor Vickie Daignault and Jim Sorenson, and translated and performed in Spanish by Associate Professor of Theatre at University of South Florida, Dora Arreola.