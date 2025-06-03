St. Petersburg Puts Up $1.16M To Upgrade Woodlawn Park Courts

City officials approved $1.16 million to transform Woodlawn Park's sports facilities. The project adds six pickleball courts while upgrading current sports areas that serve both public visitors and local students.

The funds come from the Weeki Wachee Fund, created after selling a 440-acre recreational tract in Hernando County. The 2021 sale brought in over $15 million. This new project aims to cut down crowding at other pickleball sites while building a dual-use space with Woodlawn Elementary.

"[We] are very excited at the possibility of having this partnership that's going to provide better facilities both for the school and for our public and actually open up an area to the public that really hasn't been used," said Council Vice Chair Lisset Hanewicz to St. Pete Catalyst.

The site splits into two zones. Students get private access to one section during class hours. The public keeps using the other part all day. A tall concrete barrier blocks sound between these areas.

Parks Director Mike Jefferis outlined the additions: two tennis courts, six pickleball spots, one basketball court, a practice wall, and racquetball space. A covered multi-use court, requested by school staff, rounds out the plan.

This location stands far from houses, which stops the noise issues that plague other sites. "This facility will host tournaments and big pickleball events," Jefferis said. "It should take pressure off nearby parks."

Students can earn extra pickleball time through good behavior. The parks team will supply sports gear for school use.

"I do appreciate the fact that we are taking the children into accountability," said Council member Deborah Figgs-Sanders.

Workers will fix worn court surfaces and change the layout. The current setup includes four tennis courts, a basketball court, a practice wall, and a racquetball court, all under an agreement with the school district.

Council member Gina Driscoll praised the shared approach: "Seeing a park buzz with city-wide activity while working with the school to give kids many options means so much."