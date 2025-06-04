Contests
New AI Traffic System Will Help With Tampa’s Deadliest Driving Season

In Florida, many things spike during the summer time… Temps, thunderstorms, tourists… But did you know car crashes tend to increase from Memorial Day to Labor Day? Fatal crashes jump…

Jen Glorioso
In Florida, many things spike during the summer time... Temps, thunderstorms, tourists... But did you know car crashes tend to increase from Memorial Day to Labor Day? Fatal crashes jump 30% compared to regular months. Tampa's new smart traffic system finds accidents nine minutes quicker than old methods. This is especially important during Florida's most dangerous driving season where teens are heavily affected.

Known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, the stats brings grim numbers. Last year claimed 860 young lives in car wrecks, part of 2,900 total deaths in 2023.

Rekor Systems built this AI system that works around the clock, spotting crashes, stalled cars, and traffic jams up to nine minutes faster than traditional systems. It combines weather info and sun position to flag likely crash spots.

“Each minute a lane is closed creates about four minutes of congestion,” said Paul Zamsky, Vice President of Strategic Growth & Global Partnerships at Rekor Systems. “By reducing detection time, we’re helping first responders get there sooner and traffic flow return to normal faster.”

Six in ten teen crashes happen because drivers aren't focused. Phones and passengers are the biggest risks, while speeding and not wearing seatbelts make crashes more deadly.

During Hurricane Ian, this technology helped by showing escape routes and finding traffic blockages. When roads close, each lane adds four minutes of backup, making quick detection important.

Future updates will alert cars directly about traffic jams or accidents up ahead. While tracking traffic flow, the system protects people's privacy.

Summer months made up over 30% of U.S. teen driver deaths from 2019 to 2023. AAA now offers online training to help families stay safer on the road.

Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
