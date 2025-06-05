Tampa Bay Transit Officials Give Green Light to $4.8M for Cross Bay Ferry Comeback

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority plans to buy one or two vessels instead of renting them: a shift from past operations. This marks a key change in how the service will work.

"With the motion being passed, we're feeling phenomenal," said Deborah Figgs-Sanders, PSTA Board Chair, to ABC Action News. "This is part of multi-mobile transportation that we've looked forward to, and we always want to be a trendsetter in developing regional transportation in the Tampa Bay area."

Before buying boats, the Federal Transit Administration must sign off. PSTA will pick an outside firm to run daily operations, with the search starting this summer. The water crossing takes about 45 minutes.

The previous service ended when HMS Ferries tried switching to slower boats. The change would have doubled crossing times, breaking their agreement with Hillsborough County. Officials canceled the deal in April.

Brad Miller, PSTA CEO, told Bay News 9, "This is a big win for regional collaboration and for the future of transit in Tampa Bay. Thanks to HART's support, we're closer than ever to bringing a faster, more convenient ferry service to our community."

Not everyone backed the plan. Board member John King blasted it as a "frivolous" "joyride" and raised concerns about federal spending. PSTA shot back that many past riders, 16%, used the boats to get to work.

Business groups pushed for the funding switch. Downtown Tampa leaders said water transit would cut car traffic and boost tax money. Feeding Tampa Bay backed the plan as a way to help workers move around the region.