My First Outdoor Rays Game

I finally made it to Steinbrenner Field to catch some outdoor baseball. Even though there was a rain delay. Even though there was that uncomfortable Florida heat. Even though I had to do the drive I hate to do over the bridge... I think I actually enjoyed the overall experience more than I used to at The Trop.

Rays Games - Better Inside or Outside?

Baseball is meant to be outside. Is it practical given our climate? No. Obviously not. But if a retractable roof can be done, to me, that'd be the game changer. I think the biggest takeaway for me from seeing the Rays at Steinbrenner Field is that the vibe was so much more positive because fans were closer together. With the stadium only seating about 10,000 you didn't have those sections without a single fan in them. It just felt right. Sometimes going to games at The Trop felt like you were doing some kind of public service charity work. Plus, it looks better on TV to see mostly-filled stands.

As the summer Florida weather invades with daily thunderstorms and ridiculous heat and humidity, there will be games that are sparsely attended. It's inevitable. But at least go once.

By the way, if you're willing to walk a bit there are some free parking spots I found I think it was Grady Avenue. There aren't many. But even the paid parking wasn't outlandish. I found one about a 10 mins way away for $10. The earlier you get there the better.

The wildest thing in all this is the partnership between the Rays and the Yankees. It's a crazy moment in time to see two rivals work hand in hand to create a pretty seamless transition for fans.

Where will the Rays end up?

I've given up predicting or investing hope into any of the scenarios. But I think the option I like most would be to convert the Rowdies stadium to a Steinbrenner Field-like park with a retractable roof. Keep the stadium size intimate to maintain that electric energy. I don't even know if it's a viable option or if it's even on the table right now. I've lost track with all the twists and turns over the past few years. It's also kind of a selfish wish because I'm a Pinellas guy. When I lived over in Riverview, I always thought a spot near the casino would be the team's best bet. I still think that works too, especially to draw more fans from Polk, Orlando and fans north of Tampa.