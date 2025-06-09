Affordable Fantasy-Themed Weddings Available at Clearwater Courthouse

Adding a fun spin to regular weddings, the Pinellas County Clerk's office is setting up fantasy-themed ceremonies during Tampa Bay Comic Convention week. These special weddings will happen from July 28 to August 1, 2025, in Room 150 of the downtown Clearwater courthouse.

"We look forward to providing this distinctive, one-of-a-kind opportunity," said Ken Burke to Tampa Bay Times.

Local comic shop Emerald City Comics will deck out the room with special backdrops and themed decorations. Each couple can invite up to 10 guests to watch them tie the knot in their favorite characters' outfits.

The courthouse has laid out some ground rules about costumes. They'll need to check IDs with faces uncovered, and couples will have to wait until after that to put on makeup and face paint. This helps keep things both fun and legally proper.

Couples can get professional photos of their special day for $10. Fancy wedding certificates are available for $5, and each couple gets their own special Cosplay Wedding Trading Card.

Couples need to get their marriage licenses ahead of time. Once they get the license, Florida law gives them 60 days to use it.

The courthouse has tried other cool wedding ideas before. They've done group weddings at Florida Botanical Gardens on Valentine's Day and Halloween-themed "Scaramonies" - which is coming up on its fourth year this October.