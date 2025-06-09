Contests
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Ringo Starr

Catch Ringo Starr at the BayCare Sound on June 21, 2025 Contest Rules:

Catch Ringo Starr at the BayCare Sound on June 21, 2025

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 06/9-6/13/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 06/
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 6/16/2025
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see Ringo Starr at BayCare Sound on June 21, 2021
  • Prize Value: : $53.50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Ruth Eckerd Hall
