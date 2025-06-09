Contests
Play Geno's Radio Crossword Puzzle And Win A Pair of Tickets To The 8th Annual Bolts Brew Fest

Listen this week for you chance to win a pair of tickets to attend the Bolts Brew Fest on August 1, 2025 Contest Rules:

Listen this week for you chance to win a pair of tickets to attend the Bolts Brew Fest on August 1, 2025

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Text To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 06/09-06/13/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Radom Selection
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to the 8th Annual Brew Fest on August 1, 2025
  • Prize Value: $120
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Tampa Bay Lightning

Bolts Brew FestTampa Bay Lighnting
