Tampa Bay Sun Sets Up All-Florida USL Super League Final

In a stunning turn of events at Riverfront Stadium, Tampa Bay Sun fought back to win 2-1 against Dallas on Saturday night. The win marks a first: no women’s pro…

Jim Mayhew
Photo: Tampa Bay Sun FC

In a stunning turn of events at Riverfront Stadium, Tampa Bay Sun fought back to win 2-1 against Dallas on Saturday night. The win marks a first: no women's pro team from Tampa Bay had ever clinched a playoff victory before.

After a perfect setup from Natasha Flint, Carlee Giammona struck gold in minute 59. She sent the ball sailing over Dallas keeper Madison White, sealing the comeback win.

"They're a team that is built for adversity. They have each other's back," said Sun head coach Denise Schilte-Brown to the Tampa Bay Times.

The match started rough for Tampa Bay. Hannah Davison put Dallas ahead in minute 17. But Flint struck back, nailing a penalty shot in minute 36 after getting knocked down near the goal.

Next up: a showdown with Fort Lauderdale United for the title on June 14 at Riverfront. Fort Lauderdale shocked everyone by knocking out top seed Carolina 2-1 in extra minutes.

At home, Tampa Bay stands tall with nine wins this season, counting playoffs. Fans can grab seats starting at $26 for the final match.

"The fans have really shown up every single game for this club," said USL Super League president Amanda Vandervort to the Tampa Bay Times. "Tampa Bay really had to fight to get into these playoffs, and that, to me, is a demonstration of the quality of play across the entire league."

Against Fort Lauderdale, Tampa Bay remains unbeaten this year: three ties, one win. When these teams clash, it'll be the first time two Florida squads meet for a pro women's soccer crown.

With star keeper Sydney Schneider out, Ashley Orkus stepped up big. She made a game-changing stop just before Giammona's winning shot.

"We want to play well for our fans, for this city," Giammona said. "This is what we wanted to do, and we were able to do it."

Tampa Bay Sun FC
Jim MayhewWriter
