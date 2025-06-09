USF Kicks Off Hunt for New Athletics VP as Michael Kelly Takes Navy Position

USF needs a new athletics chief after Michael Kelly's departure to Navy. Since 1966, eight different leaders have steered the Bulls' sports programs.

The next leader must excel at fundraising in today's complex college sports world. They'll need sharp skills to manage both traditional donations and the tricky waters of name, image, and likeness deals.

Tampa Bay Sports Commission chief Rob Higgins stands out among candidates. A USF grad, he's brought major events to Tampa, from Super Bowls to Women's Final Fours and College Football Playoff matches.

"Relationships: That's what I have learned is the most important aspect in teaching lessons to young people," said Ken Eriksen to Green Gold and Bold. The softball coach brings both a thousand-plus wins and national team know-how.

Jay Stroman steps in as interim director while keeping his USF Foundation CEO role. His past work at Georgia shows his fundraising skill: He beat a $1.2 billion target ahead of schedule and secured a $30 million gift.

Deputy Athletic Director Lelo Prado knows Tampa well. Under his watch, sports fundraising hit $100 million across seven years, a strong track record for the Bulls.

NFL great Derrick Brooks adds star power to the mix. The Hall of Famer splits time between Tampa Bay Lightning duties and watching his daughter play softball for USF.

Chief Operating Officer Kris Pierce works with key sports programs and partners with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission. Her mix of internal knowledge and local ties makes her a strong pick.