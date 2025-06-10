New St. Pete Shop Combines Crochet and Coffee

An 800-square-foot shop mixing yarn sales with drinks will start business this August at 2462 5th Ave. S. The spot sits in St. Petersburg's Warehouse Arts District, aiming to mix craft supplies with coffee in one spot.

Shannon O'Brien picked this location, which once held Chelsea coffee shop and HaleLife Bakery. She wants to turn it into a meeting place where people can work with yarn. Visitors will find natural fibers for sale, plus coffee, tea, and fermented drinks.

"We're looking at a map — This just doesn't exist. Wouldn't it be crazy if we made one? And it should have coffee! And Kombucha! And wine!' Just this wonderful daydream," said O'Brien to St. Pete Catalyst.

The timing works well after JoAnn Fabrics closed down. O'Brien moved south from San Francisco in 2020. She runs an online herb shop now but wants to share her love of crochet with others in person.

Clear pH Design will fix up the space. A back patio offers room for groups to meet. When doors open, O'Brien plans to start teaching classes and hosting events.

"It's definitely had a resurgence on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where it's exploded in popularity, especially crochet. People are really embracing crochet and the freedom that comes with it to make clothes that you actually want to wear. That fit you. That are fully customizable," O'Brien said.

She named the store "The Common Thread" to show how yarn work brings people together. The name points to connections made through crafts.