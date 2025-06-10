Tampa Airport Unveils $1.5 Billion Terminal Addition for 2028

Contests
New renderings were revealed for the Airside D terminal at the Tampa International Airport. The 600,000-square-foot building marks the first major expansion in two decades. Once complete, the $1.5 billion addition will…

Jim Mayhew
airport rendering
Photo: Tampa International Airport

New renderings were revealed for the Airside D terminal at the Tampa International Airport. The 600,000-square-foot building marks the first major expansion in two decades. Once complete, the $1.5 billion addition will boost yearly passenger numbers from 25 to 35 million within nine years.

Construction teams started clearing the site in March. They ripped out nearly half a million square feet of old concrete. Instead of sending it to landfills, workers crushed the material into gravel for new roads and drainage beds.

After careful review, aviation officials approved Crisdel Group's $81.5 million bid. Their work includes building aircraft parking, installing lights, and upgrading fuel lines across the airfield.

The creative minds at Hensel Phelps, HNTB, and Gensler have mapped out most of the building plans. Workers will build the structure where the old Airside D once stood, just northwest of the main building.

The fresh design puts comfort first. Guests will find wider security lanes and see-through jet bridges. Up top, two premium lounges will welcome flyers. Below, international visitors will pass through a modern arrivals zone. Shops and restaurants will offer clear views to every gate.

The push for more space makes sense. During Memorial Day weekend alone, 296,000 people passed through TPA's doors.

This summer, staff will gather input at local meetings across three counties - Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco. Updates will appear on social platforms and AirsideD.com.

This big build fits into TPA's bigger picture: a master plan that keeps pace with Tampa Bay's swift growth and rising visitor count.

Tampa International Airport
Jim MayhewWriter
