Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: June 13-June 15

From exciting festivals to stand-up comedy performances to family-friendly activities, Tampa Bay is full of events this weekend. Go see St. Petersburg's own Nikki Glaser for her unapologetic brand of comedy, raise the tempo at the Riddim Music Festival, or have some glowing fun at the AquaGlow After Hours event. You can even join in Juneteenth activities, zip-line through some trees, or dance at one of the live DJ sets.

Riddim Music Festival

What: Riddim Music Festival

Riddim Music Festival When: Sunday, June 15, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 15, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Water Works Park, 1710 N. Highland Ave, Tampa

Water Works Park, 1710 N. Highland Ave, Tampa Cost: General Admission is free, with VIP seating for $87.20

Celebrate the spirit of the Caribbean at Water Works Park during the Riddim Music Festival, featuring a full day of infectious beats, vibrant culture, and nonstop dancing. This high-energy festival invites you to feel the rhythm and share the good vibes, with live performances, DJs, food vendors, and family-friendly fun. Whether you're a reggae lover, a soca fan, or simply seeking a joyful outdoor experience, the Riddim Music Festival promises a day to remember, showcasing music, community, and celebration.

Nikki Glaser: "Alive and Unwell Tour"

What: Comedian Nikki Glaser: Alive and Unwell Tour

Comedian Nikki Glaser: Alive and Unwell Tour When: Thursday, June 12, and Friday, June 13, 2025, at 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 12, and Friday, June 13, 2025, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Where: Duke Energy Center for the Arts, Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg

Duke Energy Center for the Arts, Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg Cost: Tickets start at $61

Nikki Glaser's " Alive and Unwell Tour" showcases her fearless, no-holds-barred comedy that delves into sex, relationships, aging, and the absurdities of modern life. Fresh off hosting the 2025 Golden Globes — the first solo female host in the show's history — Glaser continues to captivate audiences nationwide. Her recent HBO special, "Someday You'll Die," earned Emmy, GRAMMY, and Golden Globe nominations, solidifying her status as one of comedy's sharpest voices.

Adventure Island AquaGlow After Hours

What: Adventure Island AquaGlow After Hours

Adventure Island AquaGlow After Hours When: Friday, June 13, 2025, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. (additional select dates available through August 9, 2025)

Friday, June 13, 2025, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. (additional select dates available through August 9, 2025) Where: Adventure Island Tampa Bay, 10001 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Adventure Island Tampa Bay, 10001 McKinley Drive, Tampa Cost: General Admission is $39.99, with groups of 15+ at $34.99 per person

Get ready to glow at AquaGlow, the all-new nighttime event at Adventure Island! This family-friendly experience lights up summer with dazzling neon décor, pulsing music, and glowing entertainment around every corner. Enjoy immersive surprises, high-energy vibes, and a more relaxed atmosphere, thanks to limited capacity. It's the perfect way to celebrate summer after dark — dance, laugh, and make unforgettable memories with friends and family in a vibrant, electric paradise.

Other Events

