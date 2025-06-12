Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: June 13-June 15
From exciting festivals to stand-up comedy performances to family-friendly activities, Tampa Bay is full of events this weekend. Go see St. Petersburg’s own Nikki Glaser for her unapologetic brand of…
From exciting festivals to stand-up comedy performances to family-friendly activities, Tampa Bay is full of events this weekend. Go see St. Petersburg's own Nikki Glaser for her unapologetic brand of comedy, raise the tempo at the Riddim Music Festival, or have some glowing fun at the AquaGlow After Hours event. You can even join in Juneteenth activities, zip-line through some trees, or dance at one of the live DJ sets.
Riddim Music Festival
- What: Riddim Music Festival
- When: Sunday, June 15, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: Water Works Park, 1710 N. Highland Ave, Tampa
- Cost: General Admission is free, with VIP seating for $87.20
Celebrate the spirit of the Caribbean at Water Works Park during the Riddim Music Festival, featuring a full day of infectious beats, vibrant culture, and nonstop dancing. This high-energy festival invites you to feel the rhythm and share the good vibes, with live performances, DJs, food vendors, and family-friendly fun. Whether you're a reggae lover, a soca fan, or simply seeking a joyful outdoor experience, the Riddim Music Festival promises a day to remember, showcasing music, community, and celebration.
Nikki Glaser: "Alive and Unwell Tour"
- What: Comedian Nikki Glaser: Alive and Unwell Tour
- When: Thursday, June 12, and Friday, June 13, 2025, at 7 and 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Duke Energy Center for the Arts, Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg
- Cost: Tickets start at $61
Nikki Glaser's " Alive and Unwell Tour" showcases her fearless, no-holds-barred comedy that delves into sex, relationships, aging, and the absurdities of modern life. Fresh off hosting the 2025 Golden Globes — the first solo female host in the show's history — Glaser continues to captivate audiences nationwide. Her recent HBO special, "Someday You'll Die," earned Emmy, GRAMMY, and Golden Globe nominations, solidifying her status as one of comedy's sharpest voices.
Adventure Island AquaGlow After Hours
- What: Adventure Island AquaGlow After Hours
- When: Friday, June 13, 2025, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. (additional select dates available through August 9, 2025)
- Where: Adventure Island Tampa Bay, 10001 McKinley Drive, Tampa
- Cost: General Admission is $39.99, with groups of 15+ at $34.99 per person
Get ready to glow at AquaGlow, the all-new nighttime event at Adventure Island! This family-friendly experience lights up summer with dazzling neon décor, pulsing music, and glowing entertainment around every corner. Enjoy immersive surprises, high-energy vibes, and a more relaxed atmosphere, thanks to limited capacity. It's the perfect way to celebrate summer after dark — dance, laugh, and make unforgettable memories with friends and family in a vibrant, electric paradise.
Other Events
Tampa Bay offers a variety of events this weekend, including a cultural celebration, family-friendly outdoor activities, and live music. Each event offers a unique experience, ranging from community engagement to entertainment and recreation.
- Juneteenth Cultural Celebration. Saturday, June 14, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tampa Museum of Art, 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa
- Friday Fun Day! Friday, June 13, 2025 (additional dates available) from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Empower Adventures Tampa Bay, 423 Lafayette Blvd., Oldsmar
- DJ JASK. Sunday, June 15, 2025 (recurring event) at 11 a.m. at Azure at Edition, 500 Channelside Drive, Tampa