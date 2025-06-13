Contests
Ex-Mayor Wants To Turn Tropicana Field Into 30-Acre Park

Former St. Petersburg leader Rick Baker pitched his bold vision of transforming Tropicana Field into a sprawling 30-acre green space, reshaping the 86-acre city property, and shifting focus from stadium construction to…

Jim Mayhew
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - MARCH 28: A general view during the Opening Day game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field on March 28, 2024 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Former St. Petersburg leader Rick Baker pitched his bold vision of transforming Tropicana Field into a sprawling 30-acre green space, reshaping the 86-acre city property, and shifting focus from stadium construction to public recreation.

"This would be so cool in St. Pete at the Trop site. It also becomes a great quality of life for the people in the community," said Baker to WTSP.

The design features a circular pathway where the ballpark stands now. Winding trails lead to a central hub, while Booker Creek meanders through the grounds. This green space would double the size of previous proposals.

Baker, who led the city from 2001 to 2010, drew ideas from Boston Common, a vast 50-acre urban oasis in Massachusetts' capital.

This proposal surfaces as workers prep for critical stadium repairs. A new roof installation starts in August, readying the venue for the Rays' 2026 return.

Local resident Jordan Phillips questioned the need: "We have Crescent Lake, we have a park right across the bridge on the south side with neighborhoods. Why do we need to build more parks? We have plenty of parks in St. Petersburg."

Yet some neighbors backed the green space concept. "I think move on to something else. Have a park, have something for the community to go do that's outside and free for everybody," Chloe Phillips stated.

The Rays will exit Tropicana Field by 2029. City officials haven't yet responded to this fresh proposal.

The site carries deep roots as the historic Gas Plant District. Baker aims to weave this past into new public spaces that welcome all residents.

"I don't have any dog in the fight other than I love the city," Baker said, sharing his thoughts on the property's potential.

