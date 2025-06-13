Free Mini Golf Event Coming to Curtis Hixon Park

A pop-up mini golf course will turn Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park into a playground next month. The June 20 event runs from noon to 6 p.m., bringing an 18-hole setup to downtown Tampa's waterfront.

The Tampa Downtown Partnership calls the event "Putt & Party" and opens it to all without cost. "This is a great example of how we're creating a Downtown where families can live, work, and play," said Kenyatta Hairston-Bridges, President and CEO of the Tampa Downtown Partnership, to That's So Tampa.

Dialed In Golf Solutions will build the course. Two spots offer special rewards. At holes #2 and #5, Freedom Boat Club promises a two-hour boat trip to skilled players who sink it in one shot.

The fun stretches far past putting. Street Laced staff will paint faces at no charge. Artists will sketch quick portraits of guests. Music will pump through speakers all day as a DJ spins tracks.

Hungry visitors can pick up snacks from PopStroke's truck or cool down with Whatever Pops treats. Want coffee? The Dunkin' Community Cruiser plans to give out hot and cold samples.