Rebellious, revolutionary, and filled with raw emotion, rock 'n' roll music has provided the world with many historic moments. From unforgettable jams to indelible cultural moments and industry changes, rock music tells a story. Here are some of the high points on this day in rock history: June 14.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Performers with significant achievements on June 14 throughout the years include:
- 1970: Grand Funk Railroad unveiled a billboard in Times Square, New York, to promote sales of their album Closer to Home. The $100,000 the band spent paid off when the record reached No. 6 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.
- 1980: Billy Joel's seventh studio album, Glass Houses, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart and stayed there for six weeks. This notable record includes "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me," Joel's first single to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Cultural Milestones
Several impactful events have happened on June 14 in rock history:
- 1967: The inaugural three-day Monterey International Pop Festival began on this day in Monterey, California, featuring iconic artists such as Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Janis Joplin, and Otis Redding. It is now widely recognized as the first commercial American rock festival and marked a pivotal event in the cultural phenomenon known as the Summer of Love.
- 1970: Derek and the Dominos', starring Eric Clapton, gave their first live performance at the Lyceum Theater in London. The event was a charity concert to benefit the Dr. Spock Civil Liberties Defense Fund.
- 1986: "Pride (In the Name of Love)," U2's anthem honoring the life of Martin Luther King Jr., peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100. While it reached no higher on the chart, it became a standard element of U2's live performances.
Notable Recordings and Performances
June 14 witnessed various honors and memorable concerts, including:
- 1965: The Beatles recorded "Yesterday," featuring Paul McCartney, which became one of the band's most identifiable songs. They completed the track "I've Just Seen a Face" on the same day.
- 1968: The Jeff Beck Group, featuring lead singer Rod Stewart, made its U.S. debut. This performance helped turn Stewart and Beck from unknowns into iconic rock performers.
- 1991: Foreigner released the album Unusual Heat, the only one to feature Johnny Edwards instead of founding member Lou Gramm as lead vocalist.
- 2008: Pearl Jam headlined the Bonnaroo Music Festival, wowing attendees with a set that lasted almost three hours.
- 2024: Taylor Swift brought her globally successful Eras Tour to Liverpool in the United Kingdom. During the show, she praised the crowd as highly generous and supportive.
Rock 'n' roll performers from Pearl Jam to Grand Funk Railroad and beyond made music history in various ways on June 14.