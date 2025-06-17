Tampa Bay Sun FC Are Getting Their Own Stadium in Ybor Harbor

An impressive waterfront stadium is coming to Ybor Harbor. Tampa Bay Sun FC's ambitious plan features a 15,000-seat venue that will be home to the USL Super League champions and house the United Soccer League's headquarters.

The stadium will be the centerpiece of a 33-acre development, mixing residential, retail, and office space into one connected community. "We believe in the power of sport to inspire, unite, and drive meaningful change. By anchoring this historic neighborhood with a vibrant home for women's professional soccer, we're investing in our city's future and honoring the community that makes it thrive," said Darryl Shaw, Sun FC owner.

"Tampa is a city of champions — and now we're dreaming even bigger. The stadium would deliver a place that captures our city's energy, inspires the next generation, and stands as a national symbol of what happens when cities invest boldly in women's sports and inclusive economic growth," said Mayor Jane Castor.

The Beck Group will design this open-air stadium. Views sweep across the bay, with paths linking fans to community spaces. Project costs and construction timeline haven't been announced yet.

Besides team games, the stadium will host U.S. National Team matches and international soccer events. Concerts, festivals, and community events will keep the venue busy when there's no soccer being played.