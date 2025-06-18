Florida Rolls Out 70 New Laws in July 2025

Starting July 1, 2025, Florida will launch over 70 new laws, bringing major changes to capital punishment rules and even renaming the Gulf of Mexico.

The state has expanded its execution options, allowing any method deemed constitutional - including firing squads and lethal gas chambers. Previously, Florida relied mainly on lethal injections, with the electric chair as a backup.

In an unexpected move, textbooks must now show "Gulf of America" instead of "Gulf of Mexico." House Bills 549 and 575 mandate this change across state offices and charter schools.

Street racing gets tougher penalties under HB 351. Drivers who exceed speed limits by 50 mph or drive above 100 mph while endangering others could lose their licenses after multiple offenses.

"Dexter's Law," or HB 255, hits animal abusers harder. Penalties increase by 1.25 times for serious offenses, while a public database of convicted abusers launches in early 2026.

Students walking to school will get safer routes as HB 85 expands protection zones, especially near fast-moving roads where elementary kids walk daily.

HB 209 boosts state park protection, calling for new management plans and requiring a complete conservation report before 2026 ends.

Charter schools get more freedom through HB 443, while online students can now join sports teams at nearby schools - public or private.

False emergency callers face consequences. HB 279 makes "swatters" responsible when their hoaxes cause death or injury.

To combat drug deaths, HB 259 establishes August 21 as Fentanyl Awareness Day statewide.

Car dealerships see changes as HB 429 updates regulations between dealers and vehicle manufacturers and distributors.