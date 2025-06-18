Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: June 20 – June 22

Tampa's weekend lineup has something for everyone, from the 5th Annual Juneteenth Festival to the fantasy world of the Endless Night Vampire Ball. With the tranquil Tampa Summer celebration for those seeking wellness and fun events such as author readings, pop-up restaurants, and out-of-town musicians, the weekend offers something for every taste.

The 5th Annual Juneteenth Festival Presented by Roc the Block Inc.

What: Annual celebration of African American freedom and achievement

Annual celebration of African American freedom and achievement When: June 16 through June 21, 2025

June 16 through June 21, 2025 Where: Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa Cost: Varies by event; please check out ticket pricing on the official Roc the Block website

The Tampa Bay Juneteenth Festival is a powerful celebration of African American freedom, culture, and achievement. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 to celebrate the end of the enslavement of people in the United States. Tampa's connection to Juneteenth runs deep, dating back to the first emancipation celebration on May 6, 1864. Juneteenth Tampa is a large festival featuring DJs, dance and music performances, a KidZone, food and retail vendors, community resource tables, and more.

2025 Endless Night: Tampa Vampire Ball

What: Venetian Masquerade Ball meets Vampire Court-themed event

Venetian Masquerade Ball meets Vampire Court-themed event When: Saturday, June 21, 9:00 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Saturday, June 21, 9:00 p.m. to 3 a.m. Where: The Castle Ybor, 2004 N. 16th St., Tampa

The Castle Ybor, 2004 N. 16th St., Tampa Cost: Tickets start at $31.58

The 2025 Endless Night: Tampa Vampire Ball transforms The Castle Ybor into a darkly elegant realm where fantasy and nightlife collide. Described as a "Venetian Masquerade Ball meets a Vampire Court, with the Energy of a Rock Concert and the Elegance of a Burlesque Cabaret," this 21+ event invites guests to embrace gothic glamour with themed attire like cloaks, corsets, and capes. With three music areas, five hangout spaces, and an unforgettable atmosphere, it's a must-attend night of immersive entertainment, mystery, and style in the heart of Tampa's historic Ybor City.

Tampa Summer

What: Holistic wellness and personal growth event

Holistic wellness and personal growth event When: Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 22, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 22, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Highway 301 N., Tampa

Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Highway 301 N., Tampa Cost: Tickets start at $11

The Tampa Summer Body, Mind, and Spirit Celebration is a two-day event at the Florida State Fairgrounds, dedicated to holistic wellness, personal growth, and spiritual exploration. Attendees can enjoy live learning sessions, entertainment, and a vibrant vendor marketplace offering products and services focused on healing and self-discovery. Highlights include readings, energy healing, and workshops covering meditation, crystal healing, numerology, past life regression, tarot, and more.

Other Events

This weekend, Tampa offers a dynamic mix of culture, cuisine, and live music. From bestselling author appearances and themed culinary showcases to nostalgic pop-punk performances, there's something for every interest: