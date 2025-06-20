Contests
St. Peter Teen Racer Breaking Records In Italy-Dreams of F1 Seat

We may see a local St. Pete teen in one of the biggest motorsport series soon. At 17, St. Petersburg’s Alex Bowen made history by becoming the youngest GT3 driver…

Jen Glorioso
MONZA, ITALY - APRIL 15: Jean Claude Ruffier of team Xavier Pompidou - Porsche 997 GT3 R in action during the Blancpain GT Endurance race at Autodromo di Monza on April 15, 2012 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Guido De Bortoli/Getty Images)
Photo by Guido De Bortoli/Getty Images

We may see a local St. Pete teen in one of the biggest motorsport series soon. At 17, St. Petersburg's Alex Bowen made history by becoming the youngest GT3 driver in motorsport history. His incredible driving has caught everyone's attention in this elite racing class.

Competing in Italy with Imperiale Motorsports, Bowen rockets his Lamborghini Huracán GT3 to speeds over 175 mph. He's proven himself with several top-three finishes at tough tracks like Mugello Circuit. The GT3 series is often a precursor to the IndyCar or Formula 1 series.

"I realize I'm one in a million... it's really what I want in my life," said Bowen to Fox 13 News.

At 16, he grabbed pole position, adding another youth record to his impressive achievements. His strong performances helped push his team to third place overall.

He got his start at T-4 Kart Plex in Palmetto. In just three years, he dominated Orlando's X30 Junior class, winning seven of ten races before going international.

His natural talent shone through at Sebring International Raceway during his first Lamborghini Super Trofeo test. In just two days, he was faster than his teacher - world champion Loris Spinelli.

"It's amazing... The family all rallies behind us... it's really special," his dad Kris said after watching another top-three finish.

He takes classes online instead of going to regular school. Between lessons, he practices on racing simulators, learning Italian tracks while pushing cars to their limits at 180 mph.

His early wins came with DDR Racing in karting. From ages 12 to 15, he racked up podium finishes across Florida in major karting events.

"My dream is Formula cars. That's F-1 or that's IndyCar," Bowen says.

He's heading to American IMSA racing next year. "I know that people are going to be like, who's this kid? So it's also given me a drive to prove myself even more," Bowen said.

Along the way, he tested with Scuderia Buell in F4 and Zanella Racing's USF2000 program. MSM Motorsport Management Group now handles his international career.

Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
