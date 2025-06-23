Contests
Play Geno’s Radio Crossword To Win A Pair Of Tickets See Bryan Adams

smckenzie

On November 11, Bryan Adams brings his unforgettable voice and timeless hits to Amalie Arena in Tampa. From chart-topping classics like “Summer of ’69” and “Heaven” to electrifying new tracks, this is a show you won’t want to miss. We got your tickets right her on Q105, play along for your chance to win a pair!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 06/23-6/27/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 06/23-6/27/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to see Bryan Adams as Amalie Arena on November 11, 2025
  • Prize Value: : $55.50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation
