Tampa Donut Shop Lands Spot on Yelp’s Top 50 List

A small shop on Florida Avenue just made it big. Hole In One Donuts snagged a coveted spot on Yelp's "Top 50 donut shops in the US" list. It's one of three Florida spots to crack the nationwide rankings.

Tucked away at 14406 N Florida Ave., this Tampa sweet spot shines with 360 glowing reviews and a stellar 4.7-star rating. Two other Florida shops, Donut King in Minneola and DG Doughnuts in Ocoee, also made the cut.

Yelp's top reviewers did the picking. They watched everything: speed at the counter, taste in the box, and skill with custom orders. The best shops rose to the top.

This isn't just one lucky shop. They've spread their sugar-coated magic across Tampa Bay with five stores. From Tampa to Tarpon Springs, Seffner to Plant City, and over in Brandon, fresh dough hits the fryer daily.

A happy customer told That's So Tampa these were "some of the freshest" donuts they'd ever tasted.

While classic rings fill the cases, unexpected treats catch eyes too. Take their twist on breakfast: smoked sausage wrapped in sweet dough, spiced up with jalapenos and cheese.

The Tampa spot (with multiple locations) keeps stacking up wins. Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's Best of the Bay awards gave them both Reader's and Critic's nods in 2023.