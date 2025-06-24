Largo Central Park Plans Huge July 4th Bash

The July 4th celebration at Largo Central Park starts at 4 p.m. Visitors will pay $10 to park on-site, with the main event, a dazzling fireworks show, starting at 9 p.m.

Skip the main lot fees by parking free at Largo Middle School. Want a middle option? Park at Largo High for $5. Credit cards are the only way to pay; no cash accepted.

Music fills the air all evening long. Ultra Vinyl Band starts at 6 p.m. Luna and the Warriors take the stage at 7:30 p.m. After the sky lights up, everyone stands for the National Anthem at 9:05 p.m.

Vendors will sell treats and drinks throughout the night. Kids can play at activity stations while adults browse market stalls set up across the grounds.

Bring something soft to sit on - blankets work best. Staff at 101 Central Park Drive will guide cars to parking spots.

Other cities plan their own celebrations. In Lowell, Massachusetts, officials strengthen security for their event. "This year's Fourth of July Celebration is the result of continued collaboration with UMass Lowell," City Manager Thomas A. Golden, Jr. said in a statement per Lowell City News.

Each year, this Pinellas County tradition draws thousands. City planners have mapped out smart traffic routes to prevent jams.