Study: Florida Has Some of the Best Drivers In The U.S.

Stop laughing. Auto insurer Allstate ran the numbers based on collisions and the best drivers in America are in Brownsville, Texas. But the surprise came for me when I saw some familiar Florida cities on the list. Guess that means we can expect some drops in our auto insurance rates right? Sure.

The best drivers in Florida

Where are the best drivers in the Sunshine State? You'll have to head over to the other side of Florida. Port St. Lucie registered the score for the best drivers in Florida, coming in at #8 nationally. According to Allstate's figures, the average number of years between collisions for Port St. Lucie drivers was 12.46. That's 15% better the national average.

Cape Coral wasn't too far behind. Their average was 11.63 years. Gainesville drivers come in next with 11.55 years between collisions. That ranks them at #14 and #16 respectively.

Geno / Q105 Drivers approach exits 40B and 41A on I-275 in Tampa.

What about in the Tampa Bay area?

St. Petersburg drivers are apparently much better than those in Tampa. St. Pete came in nationally at #25 on the list with drivers going on average 10.95 years between collisions. Tampa came in at #68 in the United State with 9.9 years between collisions on average. That's 6% higher than the national average.

The biggest surprise: Orlando

The mind-blowing result of this study for me was what Allstate said about Orlando. The overcrowded hotspot filled with tourists driving unfamiliar rental cars on unfamiliar roads means lots of traffic and accidents. Most of us dread driving anywhere near the theme parks. But they say Orlando ranks #27 in the nation for the best drivers in America, right behind Tampa!