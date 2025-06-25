Kahwa Coffee Is Giving Away Free Coffee For A Year At New Grand Opening

One of Tampa Bay's finest coffee shops keeps expanding. A new Kahwa Coffee drive-thru is coming to 3502 Tampa Road in Oldsmar on July 8, 2025. It's the 15th Florida spot for the growing coffee chain.

They'll open their doors at 9 a.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony happening an hour later. To celebrate, customers can grab a free small drink. One lucky visitor will win the big prize - free coffee for a whole year.

What began as a tiny St. Petersburg shop in 2006 by Sarah and Raphael Perrier has grown into a major coffee brand. Their coffee is now sold to more than 1,000 wholesale customers across the country, including Publix supermarkets and Tampa's main airport.

The chain has grown beyond Tampa Bay, opening up in Miami Beach. They started bringing on franchise partners in 2022 to help them grow even more.

The Oldsmar location will serve specialty drinks like their new Lucky Pistachio Latte - a sweet blend of nuts and vanilla. Customers can also try their Irish Cream Cold Brew, finished with creamy foam.

They source high-quality Arabica beans from farmers around the world. Each batch gets roasted specially to bring out the unique flavors from each growing region.

While most Kahwa shops display local artwork and welcome pets, the Oldsmar location will start as just drive-thru. They might add more features later.