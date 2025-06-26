Contests
Adam Sandler Announces ‘You’re My Best Friend’ Tour With Show In Tampa

Comedy star Adam Sandler will take over Tampa's Amalie Arena on September 6, 2025, bringing his "You're My Best Friend" stand-up show to the Sunshine State.

This Live Nation event marks his return after breaking attendance records in 2022 and 2023. His special blend of humor and musical talent spans a two-hour performance.

Early birds can grab tickets during a June 26 presale starting at noon. Just enter SANDMAN on Ticketmaster before 10 p.m. that night. Everyone else can buy tickets the next day at noon.

Starting in Jacksonville on September 5, this nationwide tour hits major cities from New York to Chicago, wrapping up in Las Vegas on November 1.

Before receiving the prestigious Mark Twain Prize, this comedy star started doing stand-up as a teenager. He got his big break on Saturday Night Live in 1990, where he created memorable characters like Opera Man during his five-year run.

His movie career has earned over $2 billion worldwide through thirty years of success. Now he's working on new content with Netflix, landing another multi-picture agreement.

Sandler's tours fill venues across North America completely. Audiences love when he performs fan favorites like "The Hanukkah Song" during his shows.

As this Emmy nominee heads to Tampa, fans are excited about his upcoming "Happy Gilmore" sequel coming to Netflix, which drops on July 25.

